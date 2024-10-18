“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this": Obama pokes at Trump's "word salad"

Former President Barack Obama had a lot to say about his successor Donald Trump’s age during a Friday campaign stop for Kamala Harris in Arizona.

The Democratic ex-president lobbed an attack at the 78-year-old's physical and mental fitness for office.

“Along with his intentions, there is also a question of his competence,” Obama pointed out. “He’s giving two, two-and-a-half-hour speeches. Just word salads. You have no idea what he’s talking about. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter.”

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1847422333088157719

Concerns over the Trump’s physical and mental health have piled up over the last week. The Republican candidate cancelled several appearances and report claimed his campaign admitted Trump was too “exhausted” to maintain a rigorous campaign schedule.

Obama pointed to Trump's apparent exhaustion and on-stage confusion during his speech in Arizona.

“You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this!” Obama told the crowd.

The former president also tossed a barb at a Trump town hall on Monday, during which the candidate paused questions to bop along to his playlist for nearly 40 minutes.

“He just decided, you know what, I’m gonna stop taking questions and then he’s swaying to "Ave Maria" and "YMCA" for about half an hour,” Obama said. “Folks are standing there not sure what’s happening. Can you imagine if I did that?”

Obama's remarks are part of an all-out assault on Trump's health from the Harris campaign. The vice president openly wondered if Trump was up for four more years during a campaign stop on Friday.

“If you're exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world,” she said.