Trump compares migrants to Hannibal Lecter in bizarre CPAC rant

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Donald Trump spent a good chunk of time weaving a narrative wherein American citizens are to be made aware of droves of killer migrants right out of a horror movie, which he fears are being deposited into the United States by the millions.

Vowing to "shepherd in the largest deportation of migrants in American history" should he be re-elected, he unfolded the foretold scenario, which would honestly make for a good A24 or Blumhouse script, if they were in the market for something racist.

"It’s migrant crime. It’s a new category of crime. And I wanted to call it Biden Migrant Crime. But it’s too long. So we just call it migrant crime. We have a new category, Migrant Crime," Trump said, as outlined in coverage by Mediaite.

"And it’s going to be more severe than violent crime and crime as we knew it, because we have millions and millions of people, and they came from prisons and jails. They came from mental institutions and insane asylums. No, they’re not the same. An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids, Ok? It’s 'Silence of the Lambs,' Ok?. You know that. Hannibal Lecter! They’re all being deposited into our country. And then you have terrorists, and then you have drugs, and then you have human traffickers, and they’re coming over at levels never seen before. We’ve never seen anything like this."

In response to this, the Biden campaign posted from the Biden-Harris HQ account, “Trump, who just sabotaged the bipartisan deal to secure the border, claims Democrats want 'open walls.'"

