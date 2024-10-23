"Deeply troubling": Harris calls Trump's alleged remarks on Hitler's generals "dangerous"

Kamala Harris said John Kelly's claims that Donald Trump admired the loyalty of Hitler's generals was "deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous" on Wednesday.

During a brief press conference outside the vice president's residence, Harris said that the former chief of staff's story was "a window into who Donald Trump really is."

"Trump said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had," she shared. "He wants a military that is not loyal to the Constitution, but loyal to him."

Harris' comments came after John Kelly gave a series of interviews to the New York Times and The Atlantic, sharing unsettling moments in the White House of the former president. Kelly said Trump's ramped-up anti-immigrant strongman schtick is more than just rhetoric.

“It is clear, from John Kelly’s words, that Trump is someone who, I quote, ‘certainly falls into the general definition of ‘fascist,’ Harris said.

Kelly is the latest member of the Trump administration to speak out against the former president. Trump's Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley also called the current GOP candidate for president a fascist while speaking with legendary journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "War."

“No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump,” Milley said. “Now I realize he’s a total fascist. He is the most dangerous person to this country.”

Milley's characterization and Kelly's story have been spun by the likes of Fox News and denied by top Republicans. Senator Lindsey Graham said that Milley's opinion was "wrong" on Sunday.

“He has the right to his opinion, but this is the man who oversaw 20 years of training of the Afghan-Iraqi army that folded like a cheap suit,” Graham told "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker. “I like General Milley, but I disagree with him."