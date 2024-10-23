"He's no Arnold Palmer": Stormy Daniels roasts Trump with help of impersonator

Former porn star Stormy Daniels loves to be a thorn in Donald Trump's side.

The central figure in the hush money case against the former president roasted Trump with the help of comedian and impersonator Matt Friend. In a clip Friend shared to X on Wednesday, Daniels said the presidential nominee was "no Arnold Palmer."

Daniel's dig comes after Trump praised the late golf legend's member during an awkward anecdote at a Pennsylvania rally last week.

"Arnold Palmer was all man," Trump said. "And I refuse to say it. But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh, my God. That’s unbelievable.'”

Trump instructed his fixer Michael Cohen to falsify business documents to cover up payments he made to Daniels for sexual encounters. A New York jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts of fraud with sentencing scheduled for after the election. Daniels has been open about their arrangement and frequently poked at Trump over his supposed shortcomings.

In the clip, Daniels also took the opportunity to hit a sore spot with Trump: the size of his hands. Trump has reportedly had a hang-up about his mitts since Greydon Carter's Spy magazine called him a "short-fingered vulgarian" three decades ago.

MSNBC reports that Trump's team offered Daniels a deal if she'd stop disparaging her one-time client. Daniels owes Trump money for legal fees after losing a defamation case against the Republican presidential candidate, fees that would be reduced if the adult actress stopped speaking out. It seems that Daniels declined.