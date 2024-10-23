The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Tuesday which said an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s burgers has led to one death and ten hospitalizations. “Most people in this outbreak are reporting eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald’s before becoming sick,” the alert read.

It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated.

“McDonald’s is collaborating with investigation partners to determine what food ingredient in Quarter Pounders is making people sick,” the CDC continued. “McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness.”

The agency said a total of 49 have been reported thus far between 10 states, with most of the illnesses concentrated in Nebraska and Colorado. Customers began reporting symptoms on Sept. 27. The CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider if you ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger and have severe E. coli symptoms, including diarrhea and high fever, so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and signs of dehydration.