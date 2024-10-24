Donald Trump’s campaign sells “MAGADonald's” t-shirts following recent McDonald's visit

Donald Trump is capitalizing on his viral visit to McDonald's by now selling a “MAGADonald's” campaign t-shirt.

The Republican presidential nominee made headlines on Sunday when he was seen working the fry station during a stage-managed visit to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. According to The Washington Post, Trump manned the fry station for about five minutes and spent about 15 minutes at the drive-through window, where he answered questions from reporters. Trump reportedly praised McDonald’s and the restaurant’s staff. He also served several motorists, who were screened by the U.S. Secret Service before his arrival.

Trump’s new shirt features a photo of the former president leaning out a drive-thru window and waving alongside text that reads “MAGADonald's.”

“I have a McGift for you!” Trump’s campaign store website says. “I am the first and only 2024 presidential nominee to work at McDonald’s.” However, the shirt’s are currently “gone for good,” the website clarified in an update.

Trump’s recent McDonald’s visit was meant as a response to Vice President Kamala Harris, who said she worked at the fast food chain in college. Back in 2019, Harris also visited a Las Vegas McDonald’s location to push for a $15 minimum wage. Meanwhile, Trump has previously claimed that Harris never even worked at McDonald's, albeit with no evidence.

“I'm looking for a job, and I always wanted to work at McDonald's. I never did,” Trump said in a video posted on X.

Harris' vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, spoke about Trump's recent comments during an appearance on "The View."

“Vice President Harris and I grew up middle class, we understand that," he said. "She actually worked in a McDonald's"

He continued: “She didn't go and pander and disrespect McDonald's workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. His [Trump's] policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald's, whether it's home ownership, health care, reproductive rights or cost of products.”