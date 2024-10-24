It’s no secret the housing market has skyrocketed in recent years. It can take the average person several years to save for a down payment — if they can afford it at all. Even rent has become more difficult to afford, depending on your salary.

But things are different in the fictional world, where our favorite TV shows and movies from years past featured characters who appeared able to afford relatively spacious homes in nice neighborhoods on limited incomes.

Could these TV characters afford the same pad in 2024? Probably not, according to a study from real estate site Clever, which analyzed data on salaries, home prices, property tax rates and insurance rates.

Danny Tanner from “Full House”

Danny Tanner was a San Francisco widower father of three girls who lived in one of the most iconic houses on TV in the 1990s, but his TV broadcaster salary wouldn’t be enough to cover the current $6.5 million mortgage on his home (about $40,829 per month in 2024) or rent payment (about $18,056 per month in 2024).

This could only be explained nowadays if his late wife had left a sizable life insurance policy. However, even that would be a tough sell. And adding in salaries from the sitcom's other main characters — Jesse, Joey and Becky — wouldn’t be enough to bridge the gap.

Carrie in “Sex and the City”

In the original late '90s run of “Sex and the City,” the screenwriters explained that Carrie — also a writer —could afford her Upper East Side apartment due to rent control. But with rent-controlled apartments on the decline, finding that kind of deal would be tricky nowadays.

Plus, Carrie’s job as a newspaper columnist would not be nearly enough to cover the monthly rent, estimated at $5,700 now, or to buy it like she eventually did (an estimated cost of $2.2 million in today's dollars). And certainly not with her salary as a book author in a later season (with an average annual income of $50,695).

Rachel and Monica from “Friends”

Like Carrie from “Sex and the City,” screenwriters from “Friends” tried to explain Rachel and Monica's ability to afford their two-bedroom Manhattan apartment through rent control.

Their place in the Village would cost $7,500 a month in rent nowadays— hard to afford on Rachel's salary as a café waitress and Monica's job as a sous chef.

Red and Kitty Foreman from “That '70s Show”

It’s no surprise that behind the gruff exterior of Red Foreman or the margarita-drinking Kitty is a couple who value frugality.

Their modest Wisconsin home — estimated at about $274,900 — is one of the most affordable on the list, with a $1,901 monthly mortgage payment. And with Red working as a store manager and Kitty as a nurse, they actually have enough money for it.

Tony and Carmela from “The Sopranos”

While Tony’s salary as a waste management consultant likely wouldn’t be enough to buy the New Jersey spread his family called home in the late '90s, his under-the-table income could be enough to supplement the mortgage payment. The property is estimated to cost $2.2 million today.

Because the mafia is notoriously tight-lipped, it’s hard to know exactly how much Tony was making.

Uncle Phillip and Aunt Viv: “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

It’s no contest — the California dream house from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” in the early '90s is by far the most expensive house on this list, coming in at $10.4 million in today’s dollars.

The Banks family would have a tough time making it work. Phillip — who works as a judge — could be making anywhere from $243,300 to $312,200 per year. Not bad compared to the typical Los Angeles salary.

However, that wouldn't be enough to afford their Bel Air mansion, let alone a butler and private school tuition for three kids.

Mike and Carol: “The Brady Bunch”

The mid-century home that housed Mike and Carol Brady and their six kids in the late '60s and early '70s would be impossible for the couple to afford on their salaries. And don’t even get me started on Alice as a full-time housekeeper.

As an architect, Mike would earn about $117,673 a year in today's salary. And even though Carol later became a real estate agent, it could take years to build a decent client base.

The bottom line

It's easy to romanticize the lives we see on TV. However, if you're feeling bad about not being able to afford the apartment or house of your dreams, don't despair. In today's world, your favorite TV character wouldn't be able to get their dream place on their own, either.