In tribute to Liam Payne, fans advocate for "Liam's Law" to protect artists' mental health

One Direction fans have banded together to push for U.K. lawmakers to enact legislation protecting artists' mental health as they progress through their careers, honoring the late One Direction band member Liam Payne.

Even in their grief, fans around the world have been moved to action following Payne's tragic and sudden death. The 31-year-old fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. A recent toxicology report revealed that multiple drugs were in his system the night he died.

The tragedy has led to a Change.org petition spearheaded by fans who have proposed new legislation in Payne's name — "Liam's Law." The proposition urges strict requirements that artists have mental health professionals at their disposal, regular mental health check-ins and ample rest periods.

Launched just days after Payne's death, the petition has already garnered over 95,000 signatures and is picking up steam. The fan who started the petition — referred to by the screenname Day Kv due to privacy concerns — spoke to NBC News about the initiative, saying she “wasn’t coping well, so I felt like I had to channel it somewhere.”

Payne skyrocketed to fame at 16 when he auditioned for the talent show "The X Factor" in 2010 for a second time. He would go on to be put in a makeshift boy band alongside four other boys including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. One Direction toured, released albums and worked for six years straight before the band burnt out. After One Direction's disbandment in 2016, Payne publically opened up about his struggles with loneliness, addiction and suicidal ideation while he was in the band.

Kv explained to NBC News that Payne's comments on his mental health and the lack of support he felt in the band were a part of the reason why she was inspired to petition U.K. legislators.

“This was very close to Liam’s heart. And I thought, what better way to push something that will actually make a difference to artists in the future," she said.

In the petition's statement, Kv further explained that it will act "to ensure a healthier, safer, and more conducive working environment for artists to cultivate their talents reducing psychological distress. This would also include early interventions to protect and minimize before it's too late. Furthermore, the increasing rate of musicians who die before the age of 35, is concerning. We need to act now!" We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism "The artist's role is invaluable not just in the world of entertainment but also in society. Let us ensure their protection and well-being," Kv emphasized in the petition. Even though it is unclear whether the U.K. government is ready to enact a law that bolsters artists' mental health, the petition has gained traction from fans online. Also, Kv said she will bring the petition to her local members of Parliament once it hits 100,000 signatures.

As fans continue to grieve the loss of Payne, ABC News has just released a new Nightline special “One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days” available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, Oct. 24. The special will reportedly feature interviews “with those close to Payne,” like a former “The X Factor” contestant, Mary Byrne. The episode will also include social psychologist Dr. Azadeh Aalai, One Direction fan Natalie Barada and ABC News contributors Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter and Megan Ryte Variety reported.