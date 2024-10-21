Liam Payne postmortem toxicology report reveals multiple drugs in system

In the aftermath of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne at the age of 31 last Wednesday, further details have been released that paint a clearer picture of the circumstances that led to him taking a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur hotel in Argentina.

After a partial autopsy was conducted on Payne in the days after his death, the results of a toxicology report show that he had multiple illegal substances in his system at the time of his passing, including "pink cocaine," which ABC News explains in their coverage as being "a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others," in addition to cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

Sources who spoke to ABC News on the details of Payne's drug use say that "an improvised aluminum pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room."

As Payne's autopsy is being finalized, his body will remain in Argentina. Earlier autopsy findings released by the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office concluded that his official cause of death was "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding" caused by his fall, with severe head trauma being the worst of it.