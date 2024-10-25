"America deserves better": Harris cans Trump for calling U.S. "trash"

The vice president denounced Trump's claim that immigration made the nation a "garbage can" for the world

By Griffin Eckstein

News Fellow

Published October 25, 2024 6:01PM (EDT)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, N.H. (Kylie Cooper for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Throwback Brewery in North Hampton, N.H. (Kylie Cooper for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States had become a “garbage can for the world,” saying the former president has a responsibility to do better. 

“It’s just another example of how he really belittles our country,” Harris said in a press conference on Friday. “This is someone who is a former president of the United States, who has a bully pulpit. And this is how he uses it? To tell the rest of the world that somehow the United States of America is trash?”

Trump's garbage comments are of a piece with his recent anti-immigrant rhetoric. In addition to claims on Thursday that the United States had become a "dumping ground," he's floated the idea that immigrants have “bad genes” and are “poisoning the blood of our countryd of our country.” These public statements, as well as what they heard from Trump in private, have led several former Trump advisers to liken him to a fascist.

Trump previously called the United States a “nation in decline” at the Republican National Convention. Harris has taken a more optimistic tone in her campaign.

Related

Trump, lying about migrants and crime, says mass deportations "will be a bloody story"

“The President of the United States should be someone who elevates discourse and talks about the best of who we are – and invests in the best of who we are,” Harris said. “Not somebody like Donald Trump who is constantly demeaning and belittling who the American people are. America deserves better.”

Trump doubled down on the claim that immigrants had reduced the country to “garbage” during a Friday rally in Texas, adding that the remark “just came out” before repeating it.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Griffin Eckstein