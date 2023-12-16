Trump recirculates Hitler rhetoric at campaign event in New Hampshire

During his speech at a campaign event held at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday, Donald Trump did a repeat performance of only slightly paraphrased Hitler rhetoric which garnered backlash when he first debuted the material back in October.

Speaking to a crowd of MAGA supporters, Trump said, "We got a lot of work to do. They're poisoning the blood of our country," which MTN points out is a near direct quote to a line in Hitler's Mein Kampf: "All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning."

"They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world," Trump said this weekend. "Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries we think about. But all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia. All over the world. They're pouring into our country. Nobody's even looking at them, they just come in."

Hearing this type of thing come up more and more at Trump's events, Jonathan Stanley, a Yale professor and author of a book on fascism points out the dangers of such language in a quote used by Reuters, saying, "He is now employing this vocabulary in repetition in rallies. Repeating dangerous speech increases its normalization and the practices it recommends. This is very concerning talk for the safety of immigrants in the U.S."