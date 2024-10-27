"Jackwad": Walz responds to racist joke about Puerto Rico at Trump MSG rally

The vice presidential candidate dressed down comic Tony Hinchcliffe on a Twitch stream

By Alex Galbraith

Published October 27, 2024 8:25PM (EDT)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee for president, addresses a rally to kick off their campaign at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to controversial comments about Puerto Rico from a comedian and podcast host who opened Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, calling the entertainer a "jackwad."

Comic Tony Hinchcliffe called the U.S. territory a "floating island of garbage" and made racist jokes about Latin Americans in the set ahead of Trump's appearance.

The vice presidential candidate's response came on a Twitch stream with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday. Walz also took the time to criticize Trump's handling of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017.

“Does anybody remember how he responded to Maria in Puerto Rico? It was absolutely horrific, down there insulting people," Walz said. "Look, I know that the folks who are on here today understand this — people in Puerto Rico are citizens. They pay taxes and they serve in the military at almost a higher rate than anybody else.”

Hinchcliffe has already responded to the backlash to his set, saying that Walz and AOC "have no sense of humor."

"Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his 'busy schedule' to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist," he wrote on X. "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there."

