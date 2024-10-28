"Must be stopped": Philadelphia DA sues to stop Elon Musk's "illegal lottery"

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued to halt billionaire Elon Musk’s $1 million daily giveaway to voters in Pennsylvania on Monday, calling it an “illegal lottery” in a new court filing.

“America PAC and Musk must be stopped, immediately, before the upcoming Presidential Election on Nov. 5,” Krasner wrote in his filing. “That is because America PAC and Musk hatched their illegal lottery scheme to influence voters in that election.

Last week, the X CEO and Tesla founder announced he would hand out $1 million daily in a lottery for registered voters in battleground states who signed a petition supporting free speech put out by Musk’s Super PAC “America PAC.” The billionaire has been an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump throughout the election season, often using his widespread reach to spread lies and misinformation about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The lottery was heavily criticized by legal experts and politicians, who argue the giveaway is a financial incentive for voters and “clearly illegal.” The Department of Justice also warned that the billionaire’s giveaway is in violation of federal election law. Despite this, Musk has given away $9 million to several registered voters.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Philadelphia Common Plea Courts, is the first challenge to Musk’s bold undertaking. It argues that all lotteries must be administered by the state under Pennsylvania law, and that Musk’s does not adhere to these guidelines.

“America PAC and Musk are lulling Philadelphia citizens – and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) – to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million,” the suit reads. “That is a lottery. And it is indisputably an unlawful lottery.”