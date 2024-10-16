Musk and other billionaires keep Trump afloat, donating over $350 million to MAGA super PACs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and three other billionaires have contributed over $350 million to super PACs supporting Republican nominee Donald Trump this cycle, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission.

While Trump’s campaign fundraising has paled in comparison to the money raised for Vice President Kamala Harris, Musk, along with Timothy Mellon, Miriam Adelson and Dick Uihlein, have kept Trump’s campaign financially afloat with their individual support.

According to the FEC filings, Adelson, wife of the late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, was the GOP’s top donor. She gave $95 million to the super PAC, “Preserve America,” which primarily spends on pro-Trump TV ads in swing states.

Musk donated $75 million to his own “America PAC,” which has spent nearly $96 million to support Trump. Musk also donated $1 million to “Early Vote Action PAC,” which targets young Republican men in swing states.

Uilhein donated $49 million to the "Restoration PAC," which spent over $2 million to sway a House race in Maine. In August, it was revealed that Mellon, the heir to the Mellon Banking fortune, donated over $125 million to “Make America Great Again Inc.,” another super PAC.

Despite the billionaire-boost, Harris and the Democratic party raised nearly double the amount of their GOP rivals, bringing in over $652 million from July to September of this year. According to sources familiar with the numbers, Harris' total haul now exceeds $1 billion.