George W. Bush's daughter announces surprising endorsement of Kamala Harris

Barbara Bush, the daughter of former Republican President George W. Bush, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday in a statement to People Magazine.

The former first daughter has previously remained neutral in politics, but chose to speak out in support of reproductive rights just a week before this year's incredibly close election.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," Bush told People. "I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights."

The magazine published a photo of Bush posing with Harris-Walz supporters.

Former President Bush, who served in the Oval Office from 2001-2009, said last month he and his wife Laura would not endorse a political candidate in the 2024 election.

Bush's former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter former Rep. Liz Cheney have been surprisingly vocal supporters of Harris, leading a group of old-school Republicans who are warning of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s threat to democracy.

“When Donald Trump says that his political opponents are the enemy within and when he contemplates deploying force against them, the response that we all have should not be to be so afraid we don’t act,” the younger Cheney said while campaigning alongside Harris last week.

She was among the first to praise Bush for her decision to endorse Harris.

“Thank you, Barbara Bush, for standing for truth, decency, and freedom,” Cheney wrote in a post on X.