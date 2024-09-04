Liz Cheney says she's voting for Kamala Harris

Liz Cheney, formerly the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, citing the “danger that Donald Trump poses.”

In remarks made at Duke University, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said the stakes were too high to sit the election out.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said, per CNN.

Cheney, who in July argued that she believed the Trump-Vance ticket posed even more of a risk to democracy than the previous Trump term, reportedly called on North Carolina residents and other swing state voters to weigh the risks before casting a ballot.

The Wyoming Republican voted in 2021 to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, causing her to lose her seat in 2022 in a primary challenge from a Trump-backed opponent, a victory celebrated by MAGA Republicans.

The former Rep. previously told CBS that she viewed a Republican majority in 2024 as a “threat” to the Constitution.