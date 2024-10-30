"Don't know how to cover that demon": Charlamagne Tha God bashes CNN's normalization of Trump

Charlamagne Tha God continues to criticize CNN over their coverage of Donald Trump.

The host of "The Breakfast Club" said on Tuesday that covering the former president like a standard Republican candidate plays into Trump's hands and normalizes racist rhetoric.

“They were talking about the MAGA rally at the Garden, and they were talking about it like it was just normal,” he said. “You know, it’s a weird thing they do on these networks. I’m telling you, we’re almost 10 years in of the Trump era and they still don’t know how to cover that demon... or the blatant white supremacy that comes from anyone associated with him.”

Charlamagne has repeatedly condemned what he sees as CNN's dependence on both-sides-ism and horse race journalism. In a chat with Anderson Cooper on CNN last week, the radio host said the network doesn't do enough to convey the danger of Trump's rhetoric

“How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking, ‘Is Donald Trump a fascist?’ Actually, not even asking — he’s stating it,” he asked. “How come that is not the topic of discussion on networks like CNN every day?”

Cooper responded that Charlamagne's take on CNN's coverage was "bullsh*t" and said he talks about Trump's rhetoric "every night."

Back on his own show, ahead of an interview with Kamala Harris, he said that CNN can't focus on the explicit racism of Trumpworld.

"They have a problem making the main thing the main thing. They always center the wrong conversation," he said. "And by doing that, they have assisted in the normal normalization of Donald Trump’s fascism.”