Jeff Bezos just threw Donald Trump’s campaign a life jacket

The stakes have never been higher in a presidential race.

For those who have conveniently forgotten, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled earlier this year that presidents have unlimited immunity for any “official” action they take while in office. The Supreme Court gets to decide what constitutes an “official” action.

This is not the democracy in which we were all raised. It certainly doesn’t conform with the ideals of the Constitution. Next week’s presidential election portends potentially catastrophic consequences depending on who wins.

On the one side, we have former President Donald Trump. In order to campaign on immigration reform, he had the Republican Party scuttle a bipartisan immigration reform package that would at least begin the process of dealing with an issue Congress and the White House have punted since the collapse of the Mexican oil economy in the 1970s that started the influx of immigration at the Southern border. He has lied about the depth of criminal activity of the immigrant community, as well as their ability to receive social services and vote. In a display of complete depravity, he lied about immigrants taking over communities and eating family pets. Wednesday he threatened to withhold federal grant money from local police departments that won’t participate in mass deportations.

He is a convicted felon who has said he would be a dictator on day one if re-elected. During his first administration, he was impeached twice. He has supported Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, angered our allies and tried to dismantle NATO.

He has called his political rivals “enemies” and has vowed retribution against the press, calling us “Fake News” and implying that he would jail or deport critics. I was told last week by Jason Miller, partly in jest, that I shouldn’t worry that there were plenty of people in front of me in line who will be imprisoned. “Probably in Guantanamo,” he chided me. What a relief. The part that bothers me isn’t that there are people in line in front of me, but that there is a line at all.

Trump is supported by the Heritage Foundation, whose “Project 2025” would mean the end of Social Security, the Department of Education, Medicare and the National Weather Service.

His friends include Elon Musk, a billionaire who has tried to buy votes, other ultra-rich members of the donor class, as well as known racists, misogynists and religious zealots – some of whom believe he was given power by Jesus Christ. He mocks diversity and has called authoritarian leaders across the world “friend.”

Former General John Kelly, who was Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff has called him a fascist. Neo-Nazis staged a support rally for him in Florida, screaming “Make America White Again.”

This is an example of the billionaire donor class paying tribute to someone they see as their own, or at the very least refusing to hold one of their own accountable.

In his last few public engagements, he has wandered off-target, mumbled incoherently and danced for 39 minutes in a manner that even had his supporters wondering what was wrong with him. His comments about Arnold Palmer were both frightening and laughable. His stance on abortion has angered a majority of the nation.

He is running against the standing Vice President, Kamala Harris, who was thrust into the role of the Democratic standard-bearer after President Biden stumbled badly in his first debate with Trump. Like Cincinnatus of Rome, Biden fell on his sword when it became clear he’d lost the support of his followers. Harris, the backup quarterback, was brought in to try and finish off the game. When Biden, now on the sidelines, said earlier this week that Trump voters were garbage, it prompted a rare rebuke from Harris. “I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” she said.

She spoke well at the Democratic National Convention, has occasionally stumbled in answering specifics on policy questions, and has spent little time in front of the podium answering questions from the press. She has been criticized for laughing too much, not being specific and has been ridiculed and mocked by some as being either too arrogant, too stupid, or too female.

Elon Musk, Mel Gibson, Congressman Jim Jordan and other right-wing men are threatened by her and cannot stand her. Trump is an equal-opportunity misanthrope who hates anyone who won’t kiss his ring.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Harris has called Trump an unserious man whose presidency would bring about serious consequences. Nearly everyone who has worked with him in his first administration has called him a fascist, a narcissist or incompetent. Liz Cheney, who voted with Trump in Congress more than 90 percent of the time, is publicly campaigning for Harris.

In her closing statement made from the Washington Ellipse this week — the very same place where Trump spoke just prior to the January 6 insurrection — she made a plea for unity and for the United States to rise and pay heed to its better angels. She looked back to our founding fathers to embrace the challenge. “They did not struggle, sacrifice and lay down their lives, only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms, only to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant,” Harris said. “The United States of America is not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators. The United States of America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised.”

She poignantly and pointedly showed the difference between her and Donald Trump. She made a case for justice and a case for progress. It is no coincidence that Donald Trump wants to “Take America Back.” It’s not merely a slogan. He’d like to return us to the Middle Ages where he and people like Elon Musk ruled as King while the rest of us remain vassals to the throne.

“In less than 90 days, either Donald Trump or I will be in the Oval Office,” she said, pointing back to the building behind her as she spoke from the Ellipse. “On Day 1, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”

Trump called Harris’ closing argument “hate-filled” while he continued to spew hatred, and after a comedian at his Nazi-lie rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden called Puerto Rico — part of the United States — an island of floating garbage. Trump has taken to riding around in a Trump-branded garbage can and cosplaying as a sanitation worker. Think about that - coming from a President who is supposed to project seriousness, dignity and sanity. I used to cover politics, today I feel like I’m an attendant in a mental ward.

“Puerto Rico just changed their garbage pickup day to November 5,” comedian Gary Mule Deer joked in response to the controversy.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It is obvious what is at stake for anyone with the capacity for critical thought, yet there are newspapers, notably the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, who have decided not to endorse a candidate for president in this historic election. Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Post and one of the richest men on the planet, blocked a Harris endorsement and defended his action in a follow-up editorial. “No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, ‘I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.’ None,” he wrote in defense.

Bezos is not only a coward, but he’s extremely arrogant to think he knows how every undecided voter comes by their decision to cast their vote for a particular candidate. He is also conceding that the Washington Post isn’t trustworthy. The facts show that undecided voters — when they trust newspapers to report vetted facts and properly vet candidates, will use that information to cast their ballot — particularly if the newspaper properly vets candidates and has a history of endorsing candidates from both parties. Bezos wimped out a day after billionaire Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong blocked his newspaper from making an endorsement in the race. USA Today, Gannet’s flagship rag, followed suit a few days later. Not endorsing a candidate, is merely an endorsement for Trump and it sends the message that Trump and Harris are somehow equal and thus all of their activities are equal.

This is an example of the billionaire donor class paying tribute to someone they see as their own, or at the very least refusing to hold one of their own accountable — and it shows a complete disregard for the readership of those papers. If you are for Donald Trump, endorse him. If you are not, then say so. Don’t sit on the fence. To do so is wrong.

Doing so only reinforces the understanding that people on the right and the left have expressed: American journalism isn’t trustworthy. Just six companies control more than 90 percent of what you read, see or hear. They are obviously more concerned about themselves than they are about their audience. And that’s just how short-sighted their decisions are. If they really cared about themselves, they’d be more concerned about informing their audience than entertaining them or hiding from them.

It also highlights the increasingly obvious false comparisons between the two candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris has her faults, but she has not sunk to the level of Donald Trump. In fact she’s trying to raise the bar — not lower it.

Remember, the Supreme Court raised the stakes of this election when the Republicans on the bench issued an edict that destroyed democracy. Only one presidential candidate has vowed to reverse that decision by introducing legislation and giving support to Congress to do so. It wasn’t Donald Trump.

Trump, on the other hand, according to Reporters Without Borders, has in an eight-week long period analyzed by RSF, insulted, attacked, or threatened the media at least 108 times in public speeches or remarks from Sept. 1 to Oct. 24. This figure does not include social media posts or remarks from others connected to the campaign. If you can’t stand against that aggression, then you’re not worth a cup of warm spit as a news organization.

So, this year, you must endorse the only candidate who supports democracy. If you hold your nose to do so — as many Republicans say they will — then so be it.

Because what is at stake is not Harris vs. Trump. It is democracy vs. fascism in the ultimate smackdown. Those in the press who refuse to recognize this very clear choice will be among those who will suffer the most.

It is tragic that the Washington Post, which once employed Ben Bagdikian would stoop to showing cowardice in the face of this historic challenge. “Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.” Bagdikian told us.

It is truly a shame that the Post, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today have forgotten that.

So, Happy Halloween. If you dress up as a Zombie, don’t go as Jeff Bezos.