"Don't listen to a word": Graham calls Cheney's claims "bullsh*t" as she pushes for Bush endorsement

Graham accused Cheney of "selling out" to remain relevant

By Alex Galbraith

Published November 2, 2024 10:47AM (EDT)

Liz Cheney attends Liz Cheney in Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York on June 26, 2023 in New York City. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Liz Cheney has been one of the election season's strongest and most surprising boosters, stumping heavily for Kamala Harris in the closing weeks of the election.

The former Republican representative has been a vocal opponent of Donald Trump for years, but her outright campaigning for Harris has put a target on her back for Republican leaders and Trump himself. 

Cheney advocated for former president George W. Bush to throw in behind Harris on Friday, after Trump wondered how Cheney would act with "nine barrels shooting at her." 

"I can’t explain why George W. Bush hasn’t spoken out, but I think it’s time, and I wish that he would,” she shared with the New Yorker Radio Hour.

This was a bridge too far for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Friday, he accused Cheney of throwing her beliefs under the bus in a bid to remain in the public eye.

"She is selling out conservatism to stay relevant,” he said. "Don’t listen to her....She no longer has a voice.”

After criticizing Harris' views on reproductive rights and pinning the blame for the withdrawal from Afghanistan on Cheney, Graham urged viewers to disregard anything the former congresswoman says.

“We’re gonna push through all this bullshit, and I’m not gonna listen to anything she has to say,” he said. “She endorsed the Democrats to help Democrats take back the Senate. Don’t listen to a word she says."

Watch the interview below: 

