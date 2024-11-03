Iowa poll surprisingly bends toward Harris

Trump has taken Iowa in every election he's contended in, making this a promising sign for the vice president

By Alex Galbraith

Published November 3, 2024 12:10PM (EST)

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks on during a campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks on during a campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While the focus has been on expectedly tight swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a state in the heartland has shocked pollsters. 

Kamala Harris leads in a new poll of likely Iowa voters, a complete flip of the candidate's projected performance in the state from earlier this year. Harris holds a 47% to 44% edge over Donald Trump in the new poll from the Des Moines Register

That's the inverse of the way the candidates polled in the state in September, where Trump held a four-point lead over Harris. And it's an astonishing change from polls while President Joe Biden was in the race. The last poll of a Biden-Trump matchup gave Trump an 18-point lead over the president and the state has largely been taken for granted by both campaigns as an easy GOP win.

Related

Can we trust polling data? Experts break down how this data works and why it matters

While the poll's latest results are essentially a toss-up — Harris' margin of victory falls within the poll's margin of error— it's still an encouraging sign for a Harris campaign that expected to be gutting out votes in key swing states with impossible-to-call polling.

“It’s hard for anybody to say they saw this coming,” pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register. “She has clearly leaped into a leading position.” 

Harris won women in Iowa by 20 percentage points and independents have fallen into the Harris camp by a 46% to 39%. The poll of 808 likely voters also found that Harris has a startling lead among voters of 65, with 55% of respondents throwing in for the vice president to just 36% for Trump.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith