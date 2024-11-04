How and where to watch the 2024 election (and Steve Kornacki)

The clock is counting down the hours until the highly anticipated results of the 2024 presidential election are revealed.

While a near 75 million Americans have already voted across the country, millions more are expected to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, choosing between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The race is already being featured across numerous channels and streaming services.

With countless options to gather all your election day updates, where is the best place to gather all the news throughout the day and evening? For your election day needs, Salon narrows down your options. (Although only one place can boast having Steve Kornacki and his big board.)

Here are some of the places you should keep an eye on for round-the-clock coverage of the results. Down below is how and where to watch election coverage on Tuesday:

ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu

The broadcaster ABC will be a home for 24/7 election coverage on network television and through the live stream ABC News Live and streamers like Disney+ and Hulu. Viewers can also receive live updates through the ABC News app.

ABC News Live will begin its election day coverage at 8 a.m. ET. Throughout the day, journalist David Muir will lead coverage. As polls close, he will be joined by Linsey Davis, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, Terry Moran and Rick Klein, ABC News said.

Peacock

NBC's coverage of the evening will begin at 5 p.m. ET on the NBC News NOW live stream. On Peacock, the nightly coverage will include a multiview streaming experience which will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It will be a curated three-view experience featuring "breaking news, data analysis and real-time results," Peacock said in a statement. Also, the multiview streaming will allow views to "move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen."

Also, Peacock is offering viewers three different programs. NBC News NOW will offer viewers breaking news and real-time election coverage from journalists like Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie. Election night analysis will be spearheaded by Steve Kornacki's "Kornacki Cam." Lastly, the streamer will have an Election Results and Balance of Power Map, which will share projected electoral college results and other results from "NBC News Decision Desk."

Max

The streamer will provide an extensive array of live streams from CNN on their CNN Max homepage. Coverage will also be available with an account on CNN Live. Election coverage begins swiftly at midnight on Tuesday for CNN with reporters Boris Sanchez and Jessica Dean. During the morning, various reporters will deliver updates, leading to Omar Jimenez at the "Voting Desk" with early risers on the East Coast at 5 a.m. ET, CNN said in a statement.

In real-time throughout the day, Phil Mattingly will be at the magic wall breaking down incoming election data. Other notable faces working the day will be Anderson Cooper with Paula Reid reporting updates from the Voting Desk. In the channel's "Election Day in America," coverage will also be joined by Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett.

Paramount+

The streamer will broadcast news from CBS News and the CBS News' local channels. This will include CBS local affiliate stations for Paramount+ premium subscribers.

CBS' election coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on "CBS News 24/7" and primetime coverage with Norah O'Donnell will continue at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. O'Donnell will be joined by CBS News’ team, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Cecilia Vega, Robert Costa and Ed O’Keefe, Paramount said in a statement.

Pluto TV

The free streaming service owned by Paramount is also offering 20 free streaming channels for the election. It will include coverage from Bloomberg TV, ABC News Live, BBC News and more. Pluto TV will also allow viewers to watch the news from local NBC, FOX, and CBS affiliates.

Prime Video

The Amazon streaming service is also jumping into live election coverage. Its live streaming offers channels like CNN, ABC News Live, LiveNow from FOX, BBC News and local ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS affiliates.

However, on Tuesday, the streamer will provide a special election special with results and analysis starting at 5 p.m. ET with former NBC anchor Brian WIlliams. The company said it will be a “non-partisan presentation." Williams is said to lead the special with interviews with analysts across the political spectrum. Viewers will not need a Prime subscription to access the stream.