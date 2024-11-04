Vance and Trump alternate low blows aimed at Harris on eve of election

Just one day after Chris Pratt penned a rambling op-ed for his mother-in-law's paper about the importance of sportsmanship this election, Donald Trump and JD Vance spent their last night on the campaign trail slinging insults and threats at Kamala Harris while at separate rallies on Monday night.

During a last-minute rally in Atlanta, Vance recycled a popular diss with the MAGA circuit, equating Harris with something that his running mate should take to the curb in that garbage truck he used as a photo op in Wisconsin last week.

“So here’s the request that I’m going to make of every single person here. I want every single one of you again to get out there and vote for Donald J. Trump 10 times," Vance said to the crowd, ramping up to his big slam. "In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington, DC, and the trash is named Kamala Harris."

Meanwhile, revving up the crowd at a rally in Reading, Pa., Trump took an even less subtle approach, wishing physical violence against his opponent.

After hearing a suggestion from a rally-goer that Mike Tyson should be “put in the ring with Kamala,” Trump ran with the prompt, saying, “Mike’s been through a lot, but he could fight, let me tell you that guy could fight. Can you imagine Mike . . . Oh, he says ‘put Mike in the ring with Kamala.’ That would be interesting.”