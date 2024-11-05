Delaware elects Sarah McBride, first openly transgender person to Congress

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride made history Tuesday night as she became the first out transgender person to be elected to Congress. The Democrat won her state’s open House seat with 58% of the vote, the Associated Press called. McBride defeated Republican John Whalen III after the House seat was vacated by outgoing Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., who chose to run for Senate this election, which she also won. Rochester was the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress and is now the first Black woman to represent Delaware in the Senate.

Though McBride hasn’t emphasized the historic nature of her candidacy, her campaign emphasized respect and inclusion. The 34-year-old has pushed to pass paid family and medical leave, as well as raising the minimum wage. She’s also been credited with helping shape President Joe Biden’s LGBTQ policy.

The Delaware native began her gender transition at 21, but was adamant that her identity would not prevent her from pursuing a career in politics, NBC reported.

“Something became abundantly clear to me as I read my history books: No one like me had ever made it very far. Or, at least, no one who had come out and lived their truth,” McBride told NBC.

Gender and sexuality have been a contentious issue throughout this year’s election. Anti-transgender ads have dominated the political airwaves as former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance made their opposition to transgender rights a central part of their closing arguments, repeatedly positioning the population as a threat to American identity. Less than 1% of the U.S. population openly identifies as transgender.

“We will get ... transgender insanity the hell out of our schools, and we will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump said at his inflammatory rally at Madison Square Garden last week.

McBride shared her excitement and enthusiasm on Tuesday after her win was confirmed. Delaware’s representative seat has been Democratic since 2010.