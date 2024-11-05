Updates: Salon's latest news on the 2024 elections

It might sound like an exaggeration, but it's not: Salon has been covering the news and stakes of this election since 2021. Now that Election Day is here, our writers, editors and producers will be bringing you updates on the ground from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and reporting on the aftermath of the historic 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Throughout this week and beyond, we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates on the 2024 U.S. elections, from the gender and economy issues driving the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to the consequential Congressional races — like Ohio's Senate face-off between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and challenger Republican Bernie Moreno, as well as pivotal House races in New York and California — whose outcomes will determine the near future of U.S. government.

You can follow the President, Senate and House live election results and progress on our interactive elections map.

Want to get your fix of TV news tonight? Salon has you covered with a guide to where to watch election returns. We've even made bingo cards for you to play along with at home, tailored to MSNBC, CNN and Fox News coverage.

Keep reading for Salon's ongoing 2024 elections reporting and analysis.

Senior Politics Writer Chauncey DeVega: The 2024 presidential election is one of the most important — if not the most important — in the country's history. Today the American people will decide if they will surrender their power to Donald Trump, a man who admires Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler and has promised to be the country's first dictator, or if they will instead choose Vice President Kamala Harris, a defender of democracy and believer in American greatness.

Chauncey DeVega has been covering Donald Trump and the MAGA movement for Salon since 2015.

* * *

Reported by Tatyana Tandanpolie: Ohio's highly anticipated Senate race has long been rated a toss-up as incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Donald Trump-backed challenger Bernie Moreno ping-ponged a roughly two-point lead over the last six weeks. Recent poll averages still place odds ever so slightly in progressive Brown's favor on the eve of Election Day — driven in large part by Ohio women. Tandapolie reports from Ohio.

Reported by Tatyana Tandanpolie: As worries grow after Dobbs, experts fear restricting no-fault divorce could be a death sentence for some women. Tandanpolie reports on this underexplored gender-based issue at play in this election.

Tatyana Tandanpolie, Salon's Ohio-based news and politics writer, will be reporting on the Ohio Senate race from Sherrod Brown headquarters today.

* * *

Senior Politics Writer Amanda Marcotte: In a poll of swing states in early September, CBS News found many voters see this as a "girls v. boys" election. In Michigan, 77% of voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris is for women's interests, but only 55% believe she will work for men. A whopping 81%, however, believe Trump is for men's interests, though most — 54% — correctly understand Trump is against women. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters showed similar results, with large numbers of voters believing a candidate could be for men or women but not both.

Amanda Marcotte has been covering U.S. politics for two decades, and writing for Salon since 2015. She will be in Washington, D.C., today, reporting from Vice President Kamala Harris' Election Night event at Howard University. Sign up for her biweekly politics newsletter, Standing Room Only.

* * *

Reported by Russell Payne: The campaign between Josh Riley and Rep. Marc Molinaro in New York's 19th District is considered the closest House race.

Reported by Russell Payne: Democrats are running strong challengers in a handful of districts that could swing control of the House.

Russell Payne, a New York-based reporter for Salon, will be reporting on pivotal House races from the Empire State today.

* * *

Reported by Charles R. Davis: The Republican who helps oversee elections in Philadelphia is prepared for a certain someone posting his name on Truth Social. Already the former president has pledged that people like him — "Corrupt Election Officials" who refuse to manufacture evidence of fraud for the GOP campaign — will be "sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country." Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein told Salon he's prepared to defend the right to vote.

Charles R. Davis, Salon's Philadelphia-based deputy news and politics editor, will be reporting today from the city's polling stations and ballot-counting facility.