Updates: Salon's latest news on the 2024 elections

It might sound like an exaggeration, but it's not: Salon has been covering the news and stakes of this election since 2021. Now that Election Day is here, our writers, editors and producers will be bringing you updates on the ground from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and reporting on the aftermath of the historic 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Throughout this week and beyond, we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates on the 2024 U.S. elections, from the gender and economy issues driving the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump to the consequential Congressional races — like Ohio's Senate face-off between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and challenger Republican Bernie Moreno, as well as pivotal House races in New York and California — whose outcomes will determine the near future of U.S. government.
You can follow the President, Senate and House live election results and progress on our interactive elections map.
Want to get your fix of TV news tonight? Salon has you covered with a guide to where to watch election returns. We've even made bingo cards for you to play along with at home, tailored to MSNBC, CNN and Fox News coverage.
Keep reading for Salon's ongoing 2024 elections reporting and analysis.
OPINION: MAGA's last stand: A duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in diametrically opposite Americas
Senior Politics Writer Chauncey DeVega: The 2024 presidential election is one of the most important — if not the most important — in the country's history. Today the American people will decide if they will surrender their power to Donald Trump, a man who admires Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler and has promised to be the country's first dictator, or if they will instead choose Vice President Kamala Harris, a defender of democracy and believer in American greatness.
Chauncey DeVega has been covering Donald Trump and the MAGA movement for Salon since 2015.
* * *
NEWS: "Women are withholding their support": How women could decide key Ohio race — and Senate majority
Reported by Tatyana Tandanpolie: Ohio's highly anticipated Senate race has long been rated a toss-up as incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Donald Trump-backed challenger Bernie Moreno ping-ponged a roughly two-point lead over the last six weeks. Recent poll averages still place odds ever so slightly in progressive Brown's favor on the eve of Election Day — driven in large part by Ohio women. Tandapolie reports from Ohio.
NEWS: "I am scared every day": Experts say GOP men targeting no-fault divorce to keep women "trapped"
Reported by Tatyana Tandanpolie: As worries grow after Dobbs, experts fear restricting no-fault divorce could be a death sentence for some women. Tandanpolie reports on this underexplored gender-based issue at play in this election.
Tatyana Tandanpolie, Salon's Ohio-based news and politics writer, will be reporting on the Ohio Senate race from Sherrod Brown headquarters today.
* * *
OPINION: Trump is terrible for women — but that doesn't mean he's good for men
Senior Politics Writer Amanda Marcotte: In a poll of swing states in early September, CBS News found many voters see this as a "girls v. boys" election. In Michigan, 77% of voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris is for women's interests, but only 55% believe she will work for men. A whopping 81%, however, believe Trump is for men's interests, though most — 54% — correctly understand Trump is against women. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voters showed similar results, with large numbers of voters believing a candidate could be for men or women but not both.
Amanda Marcotte has been covering U.S. politics for two decades, and writing for Salon since 2015. She will be in Washington, D.C., today, reporting from Vice President Kamala Harris' Election Night event at Howard University. Sign up for her biweekly politics newsletter, Standing Room Only.
* * *
NEWS: Democrats say "all eyes are on this district" to stop Trump and Mike Johnson's "little secret"
Reported by Russell Payne: The campaign between Josh Riley and Rep. Marc Molinaro in New York's 19th District is considered the closest House race.
NEWS: "Democrats are in a stronger position": Election forecasters give Dems an edge in swing House races
Reported by Russell Payne: Democrats are running strong challengers in a handful of districts that could swing control of the House.
Russell Payne, a New York-based reporter for Salon, will be reporting on pivotal House races from the Empire State today.
* * *
NEWS: "We know that those threats are out there": Philadelphia officials brace for election shenanigans
Reported by Charles R. Davis: The Republican who helps oversee elections in Philadelphia is prepared for a certain someone posting his name on Truth Social. Already the former president has pledged that people like him — "Corrupt Election Officials" who refuse to manufacture evidence of fraud for the GOP campaign — will be "sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country." Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein told Salon he's prepared to defend the right to vote.
Charles R. Davis, Salon's Philadelphia-based deputy news and politics editor, will be reporting today from the city's polling stations and ballot-counting facility.
* * *
NEWS: The most critical abortion ballot measures to watch this election
Reported by Nicole Karlis: The country is entering its first presidential election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision in 2022. Whoever wins will determine how accessible abortion and reproductive care is in this country. Since Dobbs, many states nationwide have moved to greatly restrict abortion access. According to an abortion policy tracker from KFF, 13 states have banned access to abortion, six states have gestational limits between 6 and 12 weeks from a pregnant woman's last menstrual period, and five states have a gestational limit between 15 and 22 weeks. The consequences have been devastating, life-threatening and even fatal.
ANALYSIS: Abortion could tilt swing states like Pennsylvania for Democrats, experts say
Reported by Nicole Karlis: Abortion isn't technically on the ballot in Pennsylvania, but it's an issue Democrats are still hoping will help them win the election in this important swing state. Elizabeth Moro, the Democrat candidate vying for a seat in the state's 160th house district, told Salon she's had interactions with over 10,000 voters and abortion is a "huge issue."
Nicole Karlis, Salon's senior science and health writer, has been covering reproductive access for Salon throughout this election. Follow her reporting here.
* * *
INTERVIEW: MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell: Not knowing how to cover Donald Trump is still the news' biggest problem
On the eve of Election Week, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell talks with Salon's senior culture critic, Melanie McFarland, about how covering "the stupidest person to ever run for president" has made our news worse.
Melanie McFarland will be watching how TV news covers this historic Election Night, so stay tuned for her analysis.
* * *
NEWS: Economy top of mind as voters head to polls
Reported by Natalie Chandler: Inflation has cooled, but voters are still thinking with their wallets. A Gallup poll released Friday said registered voters name the economy as the most important factor determining which candidate they are supporting in the presidential election. The 21% of voters who said the economy ranks first includes 35% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 7% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, Gallup said. Natalie Chandler, our Money editor, rounds up Salon's election-related economy stories.
ANALYSIS: Trump says he loves farmers. His tariff plans suggest otherwise
Reported by Ashlie D. Stevens: A new study shows Donald Trump's proposed tariffs would impact "hundreds of thousands of farmers and rural communities," contradicting Trump's claims, after a new poll showed Kamala Harris with the edge in Iowa, that he has done more for farmers in the Hawkeye State than any other president. Salon's Food editor, Ashlie D. Stevens, examines a study on the proposed impact of a renewed U.S.-China trade war — something Trump has hinted at if re-elected — that could challenge the former president's claim.
* * *
ANALYSIS: Why climate experts say this election could be our last chance for meaningful action
Reported by Matthew Rozsa: The winner of the presidential election will set the tone for at least the next four years on climate policy. Experts repeatedly remind us time is running out when it comes to meaningful action that can reduce the worst outcomes of climate change. Rozsa, Salon's staff writer on the climate beat, talks to experts on why, if Donald Trump wins the election, there is little hope of limiting climate damage.
NEWS: From psychedelics to marijuana, these are the states to watch for drug policy reform this election
Reported by Elizabeth Hlavinka: Voters in four red states will cast their ballots for legalizing cannabis and marijuana, the extracts from the plant. Meanwhile, Massachusetts voters will decide whether it will become the third state to legalize psychedelics. Hlavinka, a Salon staff writer for the science and health desk, breaks down this Election Day's ballot initiatives involving marijuana and psychedelic legalization.
Shares