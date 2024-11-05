Josh Stein defeats Mark Robinson in North Carolina governor's race following "Black Nazi" scandal

The moderate Democrat was aided in his campaign by a series of scandals involving Robinson

By Alex Galbraith

Published November 5, 2024 9:59PM (EST)

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Democrat Josh Stein has bested scandal-plagued Republican Mark Robinson to become the next governor of North Carolina, according to a call from the Associated Press.

Stein has served as the state's attorney general since 2017. He focused his campaign on Lt. Gov. Robinson's penchant for hateful speech and rhetoric, saying that he was unfit to lead the state. He will replace term-limited Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Related

2024 election results: President, Senate and House race maps

The race between Stein and Robinson polled close as recently as July, but the daylight between the candidates began to grow as more of Robinson's history of inflammatory comments came to light. The lieutenant governor had called LGBTQ+ people "filth" and advocated for brushing up on Adolf Hitler quotes.

The true break in the race came after CNN unearthed comments they claim were made by Robinson on a pornographic website's forum over a decade ago. In the comments — which were connected to Robinson via a commonly used handle and an email address belonging to the Republican politician — Robinson called himself a "Black Nazi," praised Hitler and said that slavery was "not bad."

Related

Read and follow Salon's complete 2024 US elections coverage here

Robinson denied the posts came from him, but that didn't stop the fallout. Republicans moved to distance themselves from his campaign, and his staff abandoned ship. He sued CNN for defamation last month, comparing their report to a "digital lynching."

@salonofficial

Let's see how Fox News spins Trump's recent comments about "German Generals."

♬ original sound - Salon

Read more

about the 2024 election


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith