See how Beyoncé and Taylor Swift rally voters to cast their ballots on Election Day

Queen Bey took a rather creative approach to urge fans to the polls

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published November 5, 2024 2:06PM (EST)

Houston native Beyoncé Knowles speaks during Vice President Kamala Harris rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Beyoncé is channeling Pamela Anderson for Election Day.

In the video, posted Tuesday morning, the pop diva morphs into different versions of Anderson, like her iconic "Baywatch" and "Barb Wire" characters. 

The video, titled "Beywatch," is backed by Beyoncé's song "Bodyguard" from the genre-bending "Cowboy Carter" released in March. She even lip-synchs to her song in a bleach blonde wig and leather jumpsuit eerily similar to Anderson's own distinct look. The singer also sports a pink fuzzy hat and white corset to inhabit the actor's 1999 VMAs appearance. This is the pop star's first music video since her visual album "The Lion King: The Gift."

But outside of the Anderson getup, the singer also urged her fans to vote. In one scene Beyoncé holds up a toy gun firing out a flag with the words "Vote!" The video closed out Beyonce's costume dress-up with the caption "Happy Beylloween."

Alongside Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, another powerhouse pop star is calling on her fans to vote too. The singer penned a note to her audience as the last few tour dates for Eras Tour have wrapped in Indianapolis, Indiana. The singer thanked fans for coming out to her final tour days, “Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our U.S. shows on The Eras Tour.”

Swift continued, “I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it. Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!! And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the U.S. Election and your last chance to vote.”

 

 

