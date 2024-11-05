After the music titan Quincy Jones' death on Sunday, a controversial 2018 New York Magazine interview resurfaced, revealing Jones had bitter words for Donald Trump and allegedly had a connection with Ivanka Trump.

Jones, 84 at the time, was asked by journalist David Marchese about what ails America. Jones answered racism, but also further explained that the division and hatred in the U.S. exists because of Trump. He said, “I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf***er. Limited mentally – a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

To Marchese's surprise, Jones also revealed, "I used to date Ivanka, you know."

Then Jones clarified to a confused Marchese, "Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada [Jones] said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.' I said, 'No problem. She’s a fine motherf****r.' She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."

Following the eyebrow-raising interview, Jones' claims about Ivanka made headlines. The alleged date happened in 2006 when he was 72 and Ivanka was 25.

According to the Daily Beast, Ivanka did not publicly comment on Jones' comments. However, Town & Country said a source close to her clarified: “This story is not true.”