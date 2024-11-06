"The best of America’s story": Biden responds to Harris election loss

President Joe Biden praised the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris after Harris conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Biden called Harris "a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character" following Harris' public concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The incumbent president dropped out of the race mere months before Election Day due to mounting pressure around his age and fitness, paving the way for Harris to take a space at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket. On Wednesday, he noted that Harris inherited "extraordinary circumstances" and lauded the "clear vision" of her "historic campaign."

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made," Biden shared on X. "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story."

Biden's statement hit similar notes to Harris' concession speech, in which she urged Democrats to keep fighting and avoid giving in to despair.

"She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans," Biden said. "Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future."