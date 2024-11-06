"Will they learn any lessons?": Sanders drags Democratic Party after Harris election loss

Bernie Sanders is worried that the Democratic Party will learn no lessons from their overwhelming presidential election loss on Tuesday.

In a blistering statement shared by the Vermont senator on X on Wednesday, Sanders said the party has "abandoned working class people." He said Kamala Harris' loss on Tuesday was merely reaping what the party had sown.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," Sanders wrote. "While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right."

Sanders played the hits in his statement, decrying the lack of universal healthcare in the U.S. and rampant income inequality.

Sanders supported Harris throughout the campaign. He encouraged voters to head to the polls in spite of his own opposition to their handling of Israel's War in Gaza. In his statement on Wednesday, he called the Harris campaign's continued support of Israel a blunder.

“Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spend billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government’s all-out war against the Palestinian people, which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children,” he said.

Sanders wondered openly whether the Democratic Party would "learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign."

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?" he asked. "Probably not."

Read his entire statement below: