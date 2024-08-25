Bernie Sanders says he'll do everything he can to help Kamala Harris win the election

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — who made an appearance on day two of the Democratic National Convention — is backing the Harris-Walz campaign hard, saying in a recent interview that he intends to do everything in his power to see to it that they win the election in November.

Weighing in on Harris' chances during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Sanders made his thoughts on the subject very clear, saying, “I think the vice president now has a very good chance to win it. She’s certainly going to win the popular vote by millions of votes, and I think she has a great chance to win many of the battleground states. And I intend to do everything that I can to see that she wins."

Based on what he experienced firsthand at the DNC, Sanders went on to say that he thinks people are growing “tired and fatigued” with Donald Trump's whole deal — made worse by his saddlebags, JD Vance and, now, a full endorsement from Robert Kennedy Jr. — but has been frank in admitting that he "had not initially endorsed Harris for president, stating he wanted first to see more specific commitments from her on issues important to the working class," as The Hill points out. But now, he's all in, viewing her economic plan as “strong” and “progressive.”

Keeping an eye on Harris' stance on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Sanders made sure to bring that up, saying, “I think, in all fairness to the vice president, she’s been the candidate for all of one month. And it’s been a hell of a month. You have to organize the convention, select a vice presidential campaign, get out on the campaign trail. So, they are still working through their policies.”