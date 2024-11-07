"Get back up": Biden urges Democrats to regroup after Trump victory

In an address from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, President Joe Biden urged Americans reeling from Donald Trump’s victory to stay strong and support the peaceful transfer of power in January.

In his first public remarks since the former president bested Vice President Kamala Harris and won re-election, Biden said he would “do [his] duty as president” to facilitate a transfer without violence.

“I assured him that I will direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden said. “That’s what the American people deserve.”

The one-term president made it clear he was unhappy with the results but hoped the country would continue the upward trajectory his administration set in motion.

“We're leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly,” Biden said, citing America’s post-COVID economic recovery compared to other Western democracies. “Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable.”

The president also called for unity after Trump's victory.

“You can’t love your country only when you win,” he said. “Something I hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans.”

Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July following a nationally televised debate that raised concerns about his age and fitness.

Critics within the party have blamed Biden for the loss. They cited his decision to run for a second term as a key factor in Tuesday's loss. Aides in the Harris campaign agreed, saying that the vice president was unable to shake her association with the sitting president.

Despite the bleak election results and the intra-party blame game, Biden urged his fellow Democrats to keep their faith in the country.

“Remember: a defeat does not mean we are defeated,” Biden said. “We lost this battle, but the America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”