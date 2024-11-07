“Martha” plot twist: Journalist Martha Stewart buried is still breathing

There's a now virally snippeted section in "Martha," the Netflix documentary directed by R.J. Cutler, in which Martha Stewart gleefully celebrates the death of a "New York Post lady" who wrote "horrible things" while covering Stewart's 2004 securities fraud trial. But guess what? That lady is still very much alive.

In the documentary, which Stewart swiftly lambasted following its October 25 streaming release, she had the following to say about journalist Andrea Peyser, who has since slammed back with an article for the Post in which she writes, “I’m alive, b***h!”

“New York Post lady was there just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. She’s dead now, thank goodness, and nobody has to put up with that c**p she was writing all the time.”

Resurrecting both herself and the years-long feud with Stewart, Peyser's response to Stewart didn't hold back, referring to her as a "domestic dominatrix" in an article Thursday, writing, "It’s been 20 years since Martha Stewart traded her Manolo stilettos for ballet flats, her 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton bedsheets for a lumpy, polyester blend-covered bunk bed — the bottom half, she moaned — as she became the most fabulous and furious inmate ever to grace Club Fed. Two decades later, she’s still fantasizing about (plotting?) my grisly demise."

"News of my passing came as a shock," she goes on to write. "Should I be scared about continuing to write that 'c**p?'"

Fanning the flames for many more paragraphs, Peyser closes with, "I pity her."