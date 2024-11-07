Rachael “Raygun” Gunn quits breakdancing after viral Olympics backlash

"I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems a really difficult thing for me to do now"

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published November 7, 2024 12:04PM (EST)

Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B battle between Logistx and Raygun on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B battle between Logistx and Raygun on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Rachael “Raygun” Gunn is hanging up her breakdancing shoes.

The Australian competitive bgirl shared that her professional breaking career is over after receiving criticism over her 2024 Paris Olympics performance this summer. The dancer went viral for her unique type of breakdancing which was met with harsh backlash online. Gunn said that she would continue to dance but would not compete in professional spaces anymore.

On an Australian radio show, Gunn shared, "Dancing is so much fun, and it makes you feel good, and I don’t think people should feel crap about, you know, the way that they dance."

Related

Australia put a unique spin on breakdancing at the Olympics, leading to "disappointing" ridicule

In August, the dancer's Olympic performance was highly criticized for moves like rolling on her back, spinning on her head with her feet still on the ground and a kangaroo dance, an original move Gunn created. People online questioned how Gunn qualified for the Olympics when she was not awarded points for her performances, leading to theories about Gunn being an "industry plant," NBC News reported.

Gun told the radio show that the negative backlash and subsequent level of publicity led her to decide she needed to quit competitive breakdancing. 

"I think the level of scrutiny that’s going to be there and the people who will be filming it and it’ll go online, it’s just not going to mean the same thing,” she said. “It’s not going to be the same experience because of everything that’s at stake."

The dancer drove the nail in the coffin of her future Olympic career, stating she would never compete again. She explained, "I was going to keep competing, for sure, but that seems a really difficult thing for me to do now."

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Nardos Haile