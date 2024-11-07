Rogan pleads with Trump: Choose unity, not revenge

Podcaster Joe Rogan urged Donald Trump to choose unity rather than retribution after his presidential election victory.

In Thursday's episode on his wildly popular podcast, Rogan expressed enthusiasm for Trump's second term, but only if the president-elect could abandon his worst impulses.

“He’s got to unite people. He’s got to not attack the left, not attack everybody, let them all talk their s**t, but unite,” Rogan said.

Rogan endorsed the president-elect the day before the election. The host spoke with Trump at length in October and listened to him call Democrats the “enemy from within,” but is still convinced Trump is the right man to depolarize the country.

Rogan made it clear that he thinks fears of a Trump dictatorship are overblown, noting that Trump has already held the office once. He blamed the media for fears of the second term that Trump is promising, singling out MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid as a doomsayer.

“Reid spent the entire time she was discussing Trump comparing him to Mussolini, Stalin, Hitler, talking about a right-wing authoritarian regime as if he had never been president for four years and didn’t behave like any of those things,” Rogan said.

“We got a real chance to make real change,” Rogan added, sharing his excitement over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential role in Trump’s second administration. “This is like one of the first times ever where there’s a real chance to make real substantive change."

Watch the episode below: