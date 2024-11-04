Joe Rogan officially endorses Trump following sit down with Elon Musk

It's been nearly two weeks since Joe Rogan engaged in a three-hour-long interview with Donald Trump for a now widely snippeted episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” but it took a sit down with Elon Musk to give his official endorsement.

In a share of the episode to Musk's social media platform on Monday night, Rogan wrote, "The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him we'd be fu**ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast."

During Rogan's lengthy chat with Trump, the Republican candidate mostly talked about windmills and, when prodded, the perceived Democratic "strategy" for allowing undocumented migrants to cross the border. But in Musk's episode, they mostly talked about Trump — well, and video games. Oh, and how the COVID vaccine was/is bad. That's all in there too.

After all that, with a bit of trans bashing thrown in, for good measure, Musk brought it home with: "I think this is the last election. If Trump doesn't win, this is the last election."

Watch here: