"It's gonna be hysterical": Fox News' Watters can't wait for "Dad" Trump to begin mass deportation

Jesse Watters unlocked new frontiers in conservative psychology on Friday, saying on Fox News' "The Five" that "dad" Donald Trump was going to kick off a "hysterical" program of mass deportation.

Watters was jumping into a conversation about which of Trump's campaign promises were actually feasible. The host, who once claimed that Taylor Swift was a "girlboss psyop," said he thinks Trump would very easily be able to make good on his promise to deport millions of Americans.

"That is a federal issue, and there will be massive clashes because you’re going to have cameras out there making sure that they capture the images of ICE coming along and taking these people away," Watters said. "And they deserve to be taken away. Sometimes, you have to do tough stuff, but AOC is going to be there tying herself to migrants. It’s gonna be hysterical."

Elsewhere in the segment, Watters called Trump a "dad" of the country making tough decisions.

"It doesn't always look great," Watters said, briefly grappling with the reality of sending police to deport people en masse. "But that's what we expect."

Mass deportation and an end to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment has been one of Trump's most consistent campaign promises. He has said he would instruct federal agencies to interpret the amendment long-held to grant citizenship to any person born on U.S. soil to exclude "the future children of illegal aliens." This plank of his platform has held for years as the president-elect has campaigned across the country.