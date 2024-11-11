Firefighters across U.S. battle blazes from coast to coast as flames claim lives and homes

Fire crews on both coasts of the United States continued to battle wildfires this weekend, with flames claiming lives and property from New Jersey to Southern California. In the Northeast, a blaze at the New York-New Jersey border killed an 18-year-old parks employee, while in California, the larger Mountain Fire has destroyed more than 130 structures.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Mountain Fire erupted in Southern California’s Ventura County on Wednesday. Fueled by dry conditions and strong Santa Ana winds, the fire surged in size, eventually covering approximately 32 square miles. Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate. “The fire continues to creep and smolder in steep rugged terrain. Threats remain to critical infrastructure, highways and communities,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire.

As of Sunday, the fire was 26% contained, up from 21% the day prior.

Meanwhile in New York, state police are investigating the death of Dariel Vasquez, a teenaged state parks employee who was killed while fighting a large brush fire in Sterling Forest, near the New Jersey line. Vasquez’s death has reverberated among firefighting communities as many paid tribute to him. “Rip brother your shift is over job well done,” a New York State forestry services post said, according to the AP.

Authorities said New Jersey’s Jennings Creek Wildfire had reached 10% containment by Sunday night.