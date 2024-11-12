"They acted like Republicans": Jon Stewart on why the Democrats were "shellacked" by the election

In the wake of Donald Trump's 2024 election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Jon Stewart is getting serious with "The Daily Show" audience.

"Welcome to the resistance," he joked. "I promise you, for the remainder of the next four years, I will only speak to you in this tone of voice, this close to the camera. I will be relentless."

But in all seriousness, Stewart is back on his Monday post just one week from the election, grappling with why the Democrats lost a race that many predicted would be a close race that would eventually favor Harris. Despite the record billion dollars raised in support of Harris, the thousands of doorknockers and volunteers and a robust voter protection plan, Stewart pointed out, "Nobody brought the voters? Where the f**k are the voters?"

Stewart continued, "It turns out the election was stolen . . . by more people voting for Donald Trump."

After playing several clips highlighting what pundits believe went wrong for the Democrats, Stewart said, "It's a delight to hear why it happened from so many people who were wrong about what was going to happen."

But there was one theory that Stewart took issue with: pundits stating that the Democrats lost because they had become “too woke.”

“I only have one problem with the ‘woke’ theory,” Stewart replied. “I just didn’t recall seeing any Democrats running on woke s**t.”

Stewart then played a montage of Democrat ad campaigns that showcased quite conservative politics and policies on immigration even in places like liberal New York state.

“Those are the Democrats,” Stewart expressed. “I gave the police more money than they wanted! I gave them planes and tanks! They didn’t talk about pronouns. They didn’t say ‘Latinx.’ It was the opposite.”

The comedian played another barrage of clips from Democrats. This time, the ads stated their policy including inflammatory language about China stealing American jobs, no benefits for illegal immigrants, funding and standing with law enforcement and openly rejecting gender-affirming surgery.

Harris wasn't exempt from the centrist Democrat conversation either. The show highlightedthe "60 Minutes" interview where she said, "I have a glock."

Stewart said, “They didn’t do the woke thing. They acted like Republicans for the last four months. They wore camo hats and went to Cheney family reunions. Do you know how dangerous it is to wear a hunting hat around the Cheneys?”

“Democrats were mostly running against an identity that was defined for them based on a couple of months of post-George Floyd Defund the Police #MeToo Instagram posts from four years ago,” Stewart emphasized.

“The country felt like government wasn’t working for them, and the Democrats in particular were taking their hard-earned money and giving it to people who didn’t deserve it as much as them. And so the Democrats got shellacked,” he explained.

Since last week's results, Stewart has remained hopeful for the future. He shared, “I just want to please assure people this isn’t forever. This is the map in 1984 when Ronald Reagan won.” The comedian showed an overwhelmingly Republican electoral map, where Reagan won every state but Minnesota.

“Everyone thought, ‘That’s the end of the Democrats,’” Stewart said. “But eight years later there was a Democrat back in office. We don’t know what’s going to happen in four years at all.”

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.