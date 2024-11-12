"Saturday Night Live": Chloe Fineman reveals Elon Musk made her "burst into tears" when he hosted

Chloe Fineman called out Elon Musk, alleging that she had a tearful experience with the businessman.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member and writer slammed Musk following his comments on the sketch comedy show's impersonation of himself and president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Fineman said, “OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt over 'SNL' and his impression. But I’m like you’re clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about?” The comedian continued, “And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry.”

Fineman is referring to the story co-star Bowen Yang previously shared on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live." During a game, Yang revealed the worst "SNL" host behavior he’d experienced during his tenure. The comedian didn't share Musk's name but he said, “This man — this person — this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas.”

Following Yang's comments, people online speculated about the person's identity. Fineman confirmed it, initially saying she was "not gonna say anything. But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch."

She continued, "I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.'”

Musk responded to a repost of Fineman's video on his platform, X, stating "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried. I was like d**n my 'SNL' appearance is going to be so f***ing unfunny. But then it worked out in the end."