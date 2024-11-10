"Hail Trump": "Saturday Night Live" cast and Dana Carvey as Elon Musk pledge allegiance to the king

"We have been with you all along!"

Now that Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president and is out for revenge against his enemies, the "Saturday Night Live" cast would like to reassure him they're on his side.

In fact, "Every single person on this stage voted for you," Marcello Hernández says in Saturday night's cold open.

In an exaggerated, fake show of support, each cast member takes their turn to praise the president elect, peppering their speech with "Hail Trump" and sometimes even "Your Honor."

Bowen Yang even goes so far as to helpfully volunteer to out anyone on the cast who had voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, as the camera pans over to three faux cast members with their names spelled out on the screen. Harris had appeared on the show just one week before.

Meanwhile "Weekend Update" host Colin Jost is quick to throw his news co-host Michael Che under the bus as a possible scapegoat. Later, when Sarah Sherman expresses sadness for not having a Jan. 6 repeat, Jost appears regretful by her side while wearing a horned headdress, a la the QAnon Shaman.

But what would a new Trump presidency be without his biggest supporter? "SNL" alum Dana Carvey bounces out on stage as Elon Musk, complete with Dark MAGA cap, to declare, "I run the country now!"

Watch the full cold open: