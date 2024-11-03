Harris joins final "Saturday Night Live" cold open before Election Day

The campaign season sketches on "Saturday Night Live" have leaned heavily on guest stars and they saved their biggest name for the last cold open before Election Day.

After sign-offs from Bowen Yang's JD Vance, Andy Samberg's Doug Emhoff, Dana Carvey's Joe Biden and Jim Gaffigan's Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris joined her "SNL" doppelganger Maya Rudolph for a pep talk before the polls open.

"I'm just here to remind you, you got this," Harris said. "You can do something your opponent can't do. You can open doors."

Both Harrises took time to laugh at Donald Trump's trouble opening the door to his garbage truck during his surreal hi-vis press conference, leading the real Kamala to ask Rudolph "I don't really laugh like that, do I?"

The pair then ran through a series of puns on Harris' name, with the vice president pledging to "end the dramala." Harris and Rudolph said that they're going to "keep calm-ala and carry on-ala" before Harris jokingly asked Rudolph is she was registered to vote in Pennsylvania. They closed the sketch standing shoulder-to-shoulder to deliver the cold-open-ending catchphrase "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night."

The Harris sketch also gave cast member James Austin Johnson another crack at his uncanny Trump impersonation. He played the former president as a beleaguered road dog who has gone delirious from being trapped on an endless campaign. His take on the "weave" found Trump wishing he could be anywhere else as the election season wrapped and taking a few shots at Liz and Dick Cheney.

Watch the whole skit below: