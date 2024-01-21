"Saturday Night Live" rips Trump's lawyers in cold open

Kicking off their first episode of 2024, "Saturday Night Live" tackled Donald Trump's latest court room headlines, bundling them all up to riff on in their cold open, with cast member James Austin Johnson jumping back in as Trump, and Chloe Fineman taking on Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, who made a widely criticized attempt at defending her client this week.

"The judge has been very unfair from the beginning," Fineman as Habba says. "And I want to make this perfectly clear, I am new at this, and I am learning."

Tossing it over to Johnson as Trump, he says what most who witnessed her fumbles in court have been thinking, "You're great on TV. Maybe the worst lawyer I've ever had, which is quite an accomplishment. Look at this team, this is the bottom of the barrel folks."

Joking that it's a "red flag" that he's in the lead for president and his legal team is "the best he can get," SNL's Trump reminds the lawyers that they're not getting paid and tells him that he'll see them later at Shakey's.

Watch here: