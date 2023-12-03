"Goodbye, Congress Queen": "SNL" bids farewell to George Santos with musical tribute

Airing just days after George Santos was booted from Congress, "Saturday Night Live" couldn't pass up the opportunity to send him off in style, with cast member Bowen Yang paying musical homage to everyone's favorite "Congress Queen."

Prior to bursting into song in a parody of Elton John's "Candle In The Wind," with the lyrics changed to reflect Santos' tumultuous time in office, Yang riffs on the ethically challenged gay rep's love of the spotlight, portraying him on his way out, pretending to grumble through a press conference that he actually set up himself.

"America needs closure. One of their favorite sons, me, has been cut down in the prime of his life at 17-years-old," Yang as Santos says.

Taking to the piano to sing a tribute to himself, fake Santos' melancholy tune tackles no one ever knowing the real him on account of the fact that he lied about everything in his life, and people griping about him using their donations for Botox, to which he shoots back, "It was fillers, slut."

Watch here: