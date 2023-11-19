"SNL" rips George Santos for spending campaign money on Botox and OnlyFans

"Saturday Night Live" made good use of their "Weekend Update" sketch this week, with cast member Bowen Yang reprising his semi-regular spoof of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., in a hilarious riff on House ethics investigators revealing his use of campaign funds to purchase Botox, designer clothes and OnlyFans videos.

"This has not been a good week for you," Colin Jost intros, tossing it up for Yang as Santos to take it away, spot-on stink-face and all.

"Oh, please. Isn't Congress kind of like OnlyFans anyway? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?" he shoots back.

For those not familiar, OnlyFans is an online platform and app created in 2016 which allows users to pay money to watch people do sex stuff. According to The New York Times, Santos made "small purchases" using campaign funds to view videos there and spent additional funds on trips to casinos in Atlantic City and the Hamptons, purchases at Hermès and Ferragamo, and regular cosmetic treatments labeled “Botox” on internal campaign records.

“I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves,” the real-life Santos wrote in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) after these purchases hit the headlines.

