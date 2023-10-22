"Yoo-hoo, is this the loser's office?": "SNL" rips Jim Jordan in their cold open

In one of the funniest sketches in recent "Saturday Night Live" history, the show riffs on a variety of recent political headlines in one swoop this weekend, with Jim Jordan's speaker campaign flop at the center.

At the start of the sketch, cast member Mikey Day portrays a frazzled Jordan sitting at his desk and talking to his wife on the phone, which he breaks in frustration after informing her of yet another loss in the votes for the position he so desperately hoped to land, saying all he wants to do is get Congress back to work so he can shut it down again.

Vocalizing his desire to gain more support — any support at all — a rogues' gallery of congressional peers reaches out, with Bowen Yang as George Santos first through the door, complete with mystery baby in his arms. "Why do you have a baby?" Day as Jordan asks. He receives the answer that lingers in reality . . . "No one seems to know." After Santos hands the baby to an aide, asking her to send it off in an Uber, he commiserates with Jordan for a bit, saying that he voted for him, and then goes on his merry way. Next in line is Chloe Fineman, doing her best Lauren Boebert — boob grabs and all — who phones Jordan from her seat at yet another musical — this time "Aladdin." "Look Jim, things are going exactly as planned," she says. "Just keep running for speaker, and even if you don't win, great, the government shuts down and we blow this whole thing up."

For the grand finale, James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump pops in, calling out, "Yoo-hoo, is this the loser's office?" When Jordan accuses him of giving his endorsement and then disappearing, Trump says that he himself would be a good speaker, but he's been too busy visiting court rooms city to city.

Watch below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE-BpHdYFK8