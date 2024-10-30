"How do you like my garbage truck?": Trump holds trash-themed presser after Biden barb

Donald Trump spoke to reporters from the passenger seat of a branded garbage truck on Wednesday, capping off a week of controversial statements about "garbage" on the campaign trail.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked supporters while leaning out of the window in an orange hi-vis vest. "This truck is in honor of Kamala [Harris] and Joe Biden."

The word "garbage" has been keeping both Democrats and Republicans up at night. The trash talk began with Trump saying that immigration had turned the United States into a "garbage can," a statement seized upon by the Harris campaign as another sign that Trump is unfit for office.

That controversy had hardly begun to stink when a speaker at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Biden appeared to call Trump's supporters "garbage" in response, though Democrats have objected to that characterization of the president's remarks.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American," Biden said.

Trump — a lover of both "that garbage" and big trucks — doesn't seem to mind the election season's trashy turn. He kept his garbageman costume on during a rally in Green Bay, leading to an incredible scene in which Trump swayed to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." while wearing the outfit over his button-down and tie.