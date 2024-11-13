Rachael Ray recently spoke about her life being child-free, and she seems thrilled with her choice to remain so.

On the fourth episode of her new podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" — featuring conversations with people discussing the concept of drive and what motivates successful, driven people — she spoke with Bob Harper, the "Biggest Loser" trainer, sharing that people "bashed [her] . . . over the decades" over her choice to never have children.

The episode — which was released on November 12 — kicked off with a discussion on how deeply they love and care for their dogs — in which Harper shared, "I grew up during a time when it was very uncommon for queer people to have kids," noting that that's not really the case anymore. Harper and Ray both highlighted the unconditional love they share with their dogs, with Ray noting, "They never talk back and they always want to hug you . . . it's such a beautiful circle of love" and Harper saying that his dogs teach him unconditional love "on a daily basis."

Ray also adds that her dogs are "a ray of light" and help to brighten up those "dark days." She notes, "For me, if I have the absolute worst day or I'm sick as a dog — as the expression goes — the thing that makes me feel best is to go home and literally climb into bed under a blanket with my dog."

Harper also spoke about his work ethic, how his childhood inspired that work ethic ("I was getting up at 5:00 AM, on that farm, all day long, five days a week) and how that inspired and influenced his career as a trainer, both on and off "The Biggest Loser."