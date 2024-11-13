Transformers, My Little Pony and Phase 10 inducted into to the Toy Hall of Fame

They're more than meets the eye! Transformers, My Little Pony and Phase 10 are considered some of the most impactful and memorable toys of all time.

The Strong National Museum of Play which is home to the National Toy Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, Nov. 12, that the three toys, Transformers, My Little Pony and Phase 10 are 2024's inductees into the Hall of Fame.

“These are three very deserving toys that showcase the wide range of how people play,” said Christopher Bensch, Vice President for Collections and Chief Curator of the museum. “But for My Little Pony, in particular, this year is extra validating. The beloved toy was a finalist seven times before finally crossing the finish line!”

The colorful horse toys with brushable manes and tails were first created in the '80s and had a revival in 2003. They've been a toy staple in households across the country and inspired the animated series "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic," which became a pop culture phenomenon and inspired male fans known as "bronies."

As for Phase 10, the rummy-like card game was created by a Black inventor and entrepreneur Ken Johnson 1982. It's one of the best-selling card games in the world, right after the fan-favorite Mattel game Uno.

Forty years after its creation, the Transformers are finally getting their flowers. The toys that feature robots that can be transformed into vehicles, objects or creature began in the '80s as a collaboration between Hasbro and Japanese company Takara Toys. They launched an entire media franchise that includes Michael Bay blockbusters, TV shows, comic books and video games. The latest film, "Transformers One," was released earlier this fall, and was being considered for the first of a trilogy, although it had underperformed at the box office due to competition.

These three Hall of Fame inductees beat out other finalists like Apples to Apples, balloons and Pokémon trading cards.