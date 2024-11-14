House ethics panel was preparing to release a damning report on Matt Gaetz

The House Ethics Committee was set to release a report detailing the findings of an investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use on Friday, but President-elect Donald Trump's selection of the Florida Republican to be attorney general abruptly deprived the panel of its jurisdiction.

Gaetz, a Trump loyalist, resigned from his House seat on Wednesday, effectively ending the ethics investigation that has harried him for years, a Republican official familiar with the matter told The New York Times. According to that official, Gaetz repeatedly offered combative replies to the committee's questions, delaying the investigation for months. The publication of the findings was further delayed by a House rule that blocks the release of negative reports so close to an election.

The Justice Department opened its own respective Gaetz investigations in 2021, looking into allegations that Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, attended drug-fueled sex trafficking parties, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use and accepted gifts prohibited by House rules, among other transgressions. The Justice Department closed its investigation last year without filing charges against Gaetz; the Ethics Committee then opened its own inquiry.

Gaetz, who led the successful effort to depose former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023, claimed that the investigations were punishment for his defiance. “I am the most investigated man in the United States Congress,” Gaetz said as the House investigation began.

Now that Gaetz has left Congress in anticipation of joining Trump's administration as the highest law enforcement officer in the country, the House GOP's thin majority will be short another seat, which will be filled via special election. Still, many of Gaetz's colleagues were glad to see him go.

"Most people in there are giddy about it. Get him out of here,” Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, told the Times. He added that Trump probably appointed Gaetz to reward him for his loyalty. Before Gaetz's resignation was announced, he said, the House was prepared to expel him just as they did former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., last year.

Gaetz now faces the prospect of Senate hearings as part of his confirmation process. Many GOP senators told the Times that they were stunned by the choice.