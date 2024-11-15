"Left some dead people on the beach": Manson cops to unknown murders in unearthed recordings

Charles Manson was behind a series of murders that terrorized Southern California in the late 1960s, but the killings he masterminded with his famous "family" might not be the only executions he helped carry out.

Manson seems to cop to several killings in the early 1960s in Mexico in newly shared audio recordings of the convicted cult leader speaking from prison.

“There’s a whole part of my life that nobody knows about,” Manson says in a recorded phone call. “I lived in Mexico for a while. I went to Acapulco, stole some cars. I just got involved in stuff over my head, man. Got involved in a couple of killings. I left my .357 Magnum in Mexico City, and I left some dead people on the beach.”

The murderous mea culpa was shared in a trailer for the upcoming Peacock docuseries "Making Manson." The three-parter cobbles together decades of audio recordings of Manson in prison to paint a picture of his life before and after the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders carried out by his devotees.

Manson was convicted along with three of his followers in 1971. He died in prison more than 40 years later. The new series — which debuts on November 19 — features interviews with people who knew Manson in and out of prison, including former cellmates and members of his cult.